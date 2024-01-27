Four suspects sought after driver assaulted in alleged armed robbery: Windsor police

Windsor police officers are looking to capture four suspects following an alleged armed robbery.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Patricia Road, just north of the University of Windsor, around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators learned the victim, a 28-year-old man, had agreed to drive the suspects from the Burlington area to Windsor.

According to Windsor police, once the vehicle reached its destination, the suspects pointed a firearm at the victim and struck him in the head before stealing his money and vehicle.

The suspects, described as black men in their 20s wearing dark clothing, were last seen fleeing in the vehicle, a 2013 grey Hyundai, east on Riverside Drive West from Patricia Road.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Windsor police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 (ext. 4830) or Crime Stoppers anonymously using 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or catchcrooks.com