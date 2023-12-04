WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Four people displaced after Forest Glade fire

    Four people have been displaced after a Monday morning fire in east Windsor.

    No injuries were reported and damage is estimated at $150,000.

    Crews were called to the scene in the 3000 block of Forest Glade Drive near Wildwood Drive around 7:30 a.m.

    The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

    Forest Glade Drive was closed for a short period of time and has since reopened.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming as it slashes budget

    The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada will eliminate about 600 jobs and not fill an additional 200 vacancies. The cuts at CBC come days after the Liberal government suggested it may cap the amount of money CBC and Radio-Canada could get under a $100 million deal Ottawa recently signed with Google.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News