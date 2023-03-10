Four people displaced after early morning fire in Windsor

Four people have been displaced after a house fire in Windsor.

Windsor fire crews were called to the scene on Hall Avenue near Assumption Street around 2 a.m. on Friday. Windsor fire crews battle a blaze on Hall Avenue on March 10, 2023. (Source: Unofficial: On Location/Facebook)

The blaze was declared out shortly after 3 a.m.

The cause has been listed as undetermined and damage is estimated at $125,000.