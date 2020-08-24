WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting four new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The region has had a total of 2,470 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2,292 people who have recovered.

Three of the new cases are residents in a retirement home and one is in the agri-farm sector.

There have been 72 deaths related to the virus in Windsor-Essex. Fifty are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

One new death was reported on Sunday. He was a man in his 60s. He was living in a retirement home and passed away in the hospital.

There are two retirement homes in outbreak status. New Beginnings in Leamington has 17 residents and four staff members who have tested positive.

“Our health unit is working with the retirement home very closely,” says health unit CEO Theresa Marentette. “The cases that we are seeing is a result of an identified outbreak. There is transmission right now in the home.”

Marentette says they have supported them with various needs throughout the outbreak.

“There are some challenges for sure,” adds Marentette.

Shoreview at Riverside in Windsor has four staff members with COVID-19.

There are also two agricultural workplaces with outbreaks in Leamington.