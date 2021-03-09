WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 22-year-old Chatham man is facing several charges after police say he showed up outside another man’s home with a hunting knife during an argument.

Chatham-Kent police responded to the disturbance at a residence in Chatham on Monday night.

Through investigation, police say they learned that the man threatened the victim via text messages then drove to his home. Upon arrival, police say the victim was outside when the man drove up over the curb and sidewalk, narrowly missing the victim with his car.

The victim ran into his residence as the man allegedly honked his horn and texted him to come back out and fight.

Officers say as the victim exited his home, a verbal argument started as the man was now in possession of a hunting knife. Police arrived before the incident escalated into a physical altercation.

The 22-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with uttering threats, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.