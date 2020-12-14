WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Grow On Windsor campaign has surpassed its goal with more than $340,000 raised for new equipment at the cancer centre.

Throughout the month of November, the Windsor-Essex community participated, donated, and organized events to raise the funds in support of Grow On.

“We are so humbled to see the tremendous support from our community and we are equally honoured that over 30 local organizations hosted fundraisers in support of Grow On Windsor this year and helped us surpass our goal,” executive director Houida Kassem said in a news release.

The funds raised this year will allow the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation to purchase new equipment to help patients receiving radiation treatment at the cancer centre:

Blue Phantom: measures several different characters of the radiation beam to ensure safe and accurate delivery of treatment. The Blue Phantom that the WRCC currently possesses is over twelve years old while the typical lifetime of such equipment is about ten years.

microSTARii System: used for secondary verification of dose for quality control. It allows staff to measure dose to patient’s critical organs or critical devices (such as a pacemaker) during radiation treatment delivery.

“The key to successful Radiation Therapy treatment is Precision and Accuracy,” said Dr. Esmaeel Ghasroddashti, Windsor Regional Cancer Centre head of medical physics This year’s generous support from the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation, for two imperative pieces of equipment will enhance exactly that: Precision and Accuracy of our delivered treatments. While this equipment is not well known, they are critical to our daily operations and support every single patient that needs treatment.”

Funds will also be designated to the Seeds4Hope Program which supports local cancer research.

“Brian and I were excited to sponsor Grow On Windsor again this year. It is such an important campaign. Cancer has touched both our families, and this is very near to our hearts”, said Lisa Schwab, official sponsor.

The release says the Windsor Cancer Centre continues to offer necessary funding for treatment for local cancer with support from the community for Grow On Windsor.