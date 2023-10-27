Former Spitfire Zack Kassian calls it a career

Zack Kassian announced his retirement Thursday following a 12-year career in the National Hockey League.

The 32-year-old forward played 661 regular-season games for the Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers and Arizona Coyotes, amassing 203 points (92 goals, 111 assists) and 913 penalty minutes.

“To play in the NHL is one thing, but to make a 12-year career of it is pretty special,” Kassian said in statement. “From coaches to equipment staff and fellow players I’ve met along the way, I’ve made so many relationships that are going to last a lifetime.”

The native of Windsor, Ont., was selected in the first round (13th overall) by the Sabres in the 2009 NHL Draft, but was traded to Vancouver during his rookie season (2011-12) in exchange for fellow first-rounder Cody Hodgson.

The 6-3, 211-pound winger spent four seasons with the Canucks before being dealt to Montreal in 2015.

His short stint with the Canadiens was marked by a motor vehicle collision and an entry into a substance abuse program, and he never played a game for the team.

The Canadiens waived Kassian and later traded him to Edmonton, where he spent seven seasons and turned his career around.

His most productive season was 2019-20 when he scored 15 goals and 19 assists. The Oilers rewarded the winger with a four-year, US$12.8 million contract extension.

He finished his career in Arizona where he played 51 games last season, notching two goals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2023.