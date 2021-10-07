Forest Glade pub added to possible COVID-19 exposure list
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has added a Forest Glade establishment to the possible COVID-19 exposure list.
Parks and Rec Gastropub Sports Bar at 3087 Forest Glade Dr. is the latest location for potential exposure to the virus.
The health unit says the date of exposure is Oct. 3 from 5 p.m. to midnight.
WECHU asks anyone who visited the pub on the identified date to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure. If symptoms develop, get tested immediately.
