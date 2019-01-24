

CTV Windsor





Two men have been arrested after an armed jewelry store robbery on Walker Road.

On Nov. 13 around 5:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery in progress in the 4100 block of Walked Road.

Initial information was that suspects were stealing jewelry from a showcase and were armed with weapons.

Officers arrived within minutes and learned that the suspects had fled the scene in a vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Investigation revealed that two suspects entered the business, one carrying an axe and one carrying a suspected firearm.

Police say the suspects used the axe to smash a number of display cases, and fled the scene with a quantity of jewelry.

The suspects ran into a waiting vehicle and drove off northbound on Walker Road.

During the initial stages of the robbery investigation in November, members of the Windsor Police Forensic Identification Branch attended and processed the scene.

Gathered evidence was sent to the Centre of Forensic Sciences for analysis.

The Windsor Police Service recently received information from the Centre of Forensic Sciences that two suspects had been positively identified from evidence gathered at the scene.

As a result, two adult suspects are now in custody facing charges in relation to the robbery.

David Burgess, 46, from Windsor is charged with robbery and breach probation.

Jamie Napier, 40, from Windsor, is charged with robbery.

No firearm has been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.