

CTV Windsor





Canada’s foreign affairs minister met with union leaders and University of Windsor students during a stop in the city.

Chrystia Freeland toured the mechatronics and robotic lab Tuesday morning and spoke with engineering students about the programs being offered.

She also had a closed-door meeting with interim president Doug Kneale.

The minister is in Windsor to discuss the benefits of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

She also met with Unifor Local 444 leaders and is touring the CentreLine manufacturing facility Tuesday afternoon.