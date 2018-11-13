Foreign affairs minister meets with union leaders, university students
Foreign affairs minister Chrystia Freeland meets with students at the University of Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)
Published Tuesday, November 13, 2018 1:10PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 13, 2018 2:33PM EST
Canada’s foreign affairs minister met with union leaders and University of Windsor students during a stop in the city.
Chrystia Freeland toured the mechatronics and robotic lab Tuesday morning and spoke with engineering students about the programs being offered.
She also had a closed-door meeting with interim president Doug Kneale.
The minister is in Windsor to discuss the benefits of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).
She also met with Unifor Local 444 leaders and is touring the CentreLine manufacturing facility Tuesday afternoon.
Freeland thanks Unifor for its part in hammering out the new USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement) which is a deal that updates and replaces NAFTA #onpoli #YQG @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/3udvuUcLVV— Ricardo Veneza (@RVenezaCTV) November 13, 2018