Forecast calling for cloudy first day of school in Windsor-Essex

A cloudy skyline in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor) A cloudy skyline in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Police in Sask. have announced the death of one of the suspects in Sunday's deadly mass stabbing, Liz Truss is set to become the U.K.'s next prime minister, and health-care worker shortages are becoming acute in Canada. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver