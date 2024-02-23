Fog cancels Essex County school buses Friday morning

A heads up for Essex County parents, as all school board-provided transportation has been cancelled Friday morning due to heavy fog.

According to the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB), all board-provided morning transportation is cancelled Friday due to heavy fog in the area.

City board-operated transportation remains operational all day, while the GECDSB said afternoon buses will also remain operational.

In addition, schools remain open.

In the City of Windsor meanwhile, all board-provided transportation is operational.

The bus cancellations come as the region is under a fog advisory, with Environment Canada warning of “near zero visibility” early Friday morning, before tapering off later in the morning.