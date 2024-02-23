WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Fog cancels Essex County school buses Friday morning

    A heads up for Essex County parents, as all school board-provided transportation has been cancelled Friday morning due to heavy fog.

    According to the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB), all board-provided morning transportation is cancelled Friday due to heavy fog in the area.

    City board-operated transportation remains operational all day, while the GECDSB said afternoon buses will also remain operational.

    In addition, schools remain open.

    In the City of Windsor meanwhile, all board-provided transportation is operational.

    The bus cancellations come as the region is under a fog advisory, with Environment Canada warning of “near zero visibility” early Friday morning, before tapering off later in the morning. 

