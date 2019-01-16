

CTV Windsor





Taxes are going up in Tecumseh.

Council passed the 2019 budget at its meeting Tuesday night.

Residents will see a 1.9 per cent tax increase, which is more than $40 more for a home assessed at $250,000.

Mayor Gary McNamara says this does not include the tax levy from the county or education.

The operating budget will be just over $25.8-million.

McNamara tells CTV Windsor there's over $16 million in capital projects.

“The tax rate is actually going down .75 per cent and a lot of that is basically inflationary requirements that are needed but the budget itself is a status quo budget,” says McNamara.

Tecumseh council has also set a date for a public meeting about fluoride in drinking water.

That meeting will take place January 29.

Windsor city council has approved the return of fluoride in the drinking water, but since Tecumseh and LaSalle also get their water from Windsor, one of the two municipalities must vote in favour of it.