Windsor Regional Hospital has two outbreaks of flu.

Hospital officials released information Saturday morning indicating 2 North and 7 Medical at the Ouellette campus have a respiratory outbreak of Influenza A.

“We currently have identified four hospital acquired respiratory infection cases in patients (1 confirmed influenza A, 3 probable),” the hospital said in a memo.

The hospital has put guidelines in place during the outbreak.

Any staff member that experiences respiratory illness must report to employee health and staff should refrain from eating and drinking in patient care areas, the memo says.

The two visitors per person policy will continue but visitors must follow posted precautions at the hospital.