

CTV Windsor





The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch for the region.

Officials say strong winds from the north or northwest are forecasted for Monday afternoon and evening, and that will increase the risk of erosion, shoreline damage and flooding along the Lake St. Clair shoreline, including Lighthouse Cove and on the bay side of Erieau.

Forecasts suggest sustained wind speeds could reach 30 km/hr with gust of 45 km/hr.

With these wind speeds, waves up to half a metre could be expected on Lake St. Clair. These winds would also produce waves in Rondeau Bay.

Residents are asked to take extra caution to avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during this flood watch.

Children and animals should stay away from bodies of water.