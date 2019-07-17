

CTV Windsor





Town of Lakeshore officials say they have handed out more than 102,000 sandbags since flooding concerns first surfaced in May.

The town's director of engineering and infrastructure services, Nelson Cavacas, says they received another 10,000 sandbags on Monday and ordered 10,000 more to help residents protect the properties.

The sandbags are available at the Atlas Tube Centre and at Lion's Park in Lighthouse Cove with proof of residency.

Sand is available at five different locations – at Lion's Park in Lighthouse Cove, Gracey Sideroad at Lakeshore Road 301, the former Belle River Arena, the West and East Public Works Shops and the Golfview Drive Lakefront Parkette.

Cavacas reports water levels have dropped about two inches, but that was before rain on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

No roads are closed, but Cavacas tells CTV Windsor they have created berms to prevent overland flooding.

The berms are located on Albert Lane, Surf Club Drive, Lakeshore Park, Mariners Drive and Melody Drive.

The town last week upgraded its response level to "enhanced activation – meaning Lakeshore is one step away from declaring a State of Emergency.

The enhanced activation also means operations staff are monitoring water levels and drainage systems twice a day and emergency personnel are on standby.

On Tuesday, the Essex Region Conservation Auhtority extended its flood watch to Aug. 2, 2019 due to record high lake levels and the high potential for flooding.