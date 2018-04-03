Lots of rain expected Tuesday night
A rainy day in Windsor, Ont., on Sept. 29, 2016. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
Published Tuesday, April 3, 2018 9:33AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 3, 2018 9:39AM EDT
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent due to expected heavy rains and strong winds.
Significant rain is expected overnight Tuesday along with highwinds Wednesday as a spring storm moves across Southern Ontario into Central Ontario.
Anywhere from 15 to 30 millimetres will fall tonight. Locally higher rainfall amounts are possible over localities that receive a thunderstorm.
Wind gusts of 80 to 85 km/h are quite possible early Wednesday morning.
Isolated power outages are likely in some areas.