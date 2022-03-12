Flood watch in effect for Chatham-Kent until Monday

A flood watch for Chatham-Kent was put in place on Saturday morning by the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority.

With strong southwest winds in the forecast throughout Sunday, there is a risk of flooding possible along Erie Shore Drive.

A risk of damage and erosion for the shoreline along the Lake Erie shoreline includes the high bluffs.

"Strong southwest winds are forecasted for Sunday, March 13, 2022 along the Lake Erie shoreline in the LTVCA’s area of jurisdiction. Sustained wind speeds are forecasted to peak around 45 km/hour with gusts up to 70 km/hour. The marine forecast suggests southwest winds over the lake are to peak around 55 km/hour Sunday morning diminishing to 35 km/hour in the afternoon. Waves in open water areas are forecasted to reach 1.5 m in height during the day."

People are asked to take caution as waves can be strong along the shoreline, making it slippery for pedestrians.

The watch is in effect until Monday.