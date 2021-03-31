WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Police Service Arson Unit is actively investigating a “suspicious” fire in Amherstburg.

Amherstburg Detachment patrol officers were in the area of Alma Street and Thomas Road and observed heavy smoke in the area on Thursday, March 25 at 5:30 pm.

A brush fire was subsequently located. Emergency services personnel attended and were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

No property damage or injuries were reported.

Police say through investigation it was determined the fire was suspicious and an arson investigation was launched.

Investigators are asking anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to check their footage for suspicious persons, vehicles and activity around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.