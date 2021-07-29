WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP are cracking down on drivers going excessive speeds on area roads.

Officers have charged five motorists with stunt driving in the past two days.

· On July 27 at 8:43 a.m., a 24-year-old female from Harrow was charged at more than 125 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone on County Road 2 West in the Town of Kingsville.

· On July 27 at 12:57 p.m., a 19-year-old female from Wheatley was charged at more than 110 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone on County Road 2 West in the Town of Kingsville.

· On July 28 at 6:50 a.m., a 19-year-old male from Leamington was charged at more than 100 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone on Highway 77 in the Municipality of Leamington.

· On July 29 at 7:19 a.m., a 22-year-old female from Windsor, was charged at more than 105 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone on Mersea Road 5 in the Municipality of Leamington.

· On July 29 at 8:53 a.m., a 21-year-old female from Leamington was charged at more than 100 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone on County Road 18 in the Municipality of Leamington.

Drivers are reminded that as of July 1, 2021, on roads where the speed limit is posted at less than 80 km/h, driver's caught at 40 km/h or more above the posted limit will be subject to a charge of Stunt Driving.

Another change effective July 1, 2021, is the immediate vehicle impoundment has been increased to 14 days.

“Remember, speeding not only increases your risk of becoming involved in motor vehicle collision, it increases your risk of being seriously injured in a motor vehicle collision,” said an OPP news release.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.