LONDON, ONT. -- In Windsor-Essex, five new cases of COVID-19 are being reported Sunday.

This brings the total case count in the area to 1014.

So far, 577 cases have been resolved and 67 people have now died of the virus.

As of Sunday, there are no longer any outbreaks at long-term care and retirement homes in the region.

In Detroit, there are currently 11,180 cases and 1398 deaths.