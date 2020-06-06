WINDSOR, ONT. -- A mass testing program targeted at migrant workers in Windsor-Essex will be rolled out next week after the death of a second temporary farm worker due to COVID-19 – the youngest victim in the region.

On Friday, a 24-year-old migrant worker died at Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) of the novel coronavirus, according to a statement from a hospital spokesperson. The young man from Mexico was first admitted to Erie Shores Hospital in Leamington on June 1 before being transferred to Windsor.

A 31-year-old migrant worker also died this week due to COVID-19.

“The hospital sends its prayers to this young man, his family as well as that of the 31-year-old migrant worker,” reads a statement from WRH.

Health officials are now moving to launch mass swabbing of migrant workers beginning on Tuesday.

According to a news release, the testing aims to test each on of approximately 8,000 migrant workers in the region over a 10-14-day period.

The mass swabbing program will see healthcare agencies across Windsor-Essex team to administer the testing, including area hospitals, Essex-Windsor EMS and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

More to come.