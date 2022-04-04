Five electricity transmission projects worth $1 billion announced for southwestern Ontario

The Ontario government has announced five new electricity transmission infrastructure projects in southwestern Ontario, including one that will help support a new battery plant in Windsor.

The transmission projects between London, Windsor and Sarnia represent an investment of more than $1 billion and are proposed to be developed in phases through 2030.

The five transmission projects that will be advanced by these government actions are:

The Chatham to Lakeshore Line, a 230-kilovolt line from Chatham Switching Station to the new Lakeshore Transformer Station currently under construction in the municipality of Lakeshore,

The St. Clair Line, a 230-kilovolt line from Lambton Transformer Station, south of Sarnia, to Chatham Switching Station,

The Longwood to Lakeshore Line, a 500-kilovolt line from Longwood Transformer Station, west of London, to the new Lakeshore Transformer Station,

A second 500-kilovolt line from Longwood Transformer Station to Lakeshore Transformer Station, with scope to be further refined through planning by the IESO, and

A 230-kilovolt line that would run from the Windsor area to Lakeshore Transformer station, with scope to be further refined through planning by the IESO.

“Our government is supporting the incredible growth in Southwest Ontario by accelerating the development of five new transmission lines that will power the new Stellantis–LGES battery plant, the growing greenhouse sector and other job creators,” said Minister of Energy Todd Smith.

“As our government reduces the price of doing business, including by lowering electricity prices by 15-17 per cent for large commercial and industrial customers, we have seen significant new investment. Today we are demonstrating our commitment to build the critical infrastructure to support those new jobs.” Transmission announcement in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, April 4, 2022. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)

The government has issued an Order-in-Council declaring three transmission line projects as priorities, streamlining the Ontario Energy Board’s (OEB) regulatory approval process for these lines.

The priority declaration requires the OEB to accept that the three initial lines are needed when assessing whether the projects are in the public interest, expediting the review process so projects can be brought online earlier.

The Minister of Energy has also directed the OEB to amend the transmission license of Hydro One Networks Inc., requiring it to undertake development work and seek approvals for four of the identified transmission lines. Hydro One was previously designated as the transmitter for the Chatham-to-Lakeshore line in 2020.

“The Government of Ontario is demonstrating their commitment to support the Stellantis–LGES joint-venture, which is preparing to invest $5-billion in our community and create about 2,500 local jobs. The City of Windsor is united in supporting this transmission project – not only is it needed to secure the battery plant, but to make any future investment in our region possible,” said Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens.

Leamington mayor Hilda MacDonald said it will also help the agri-food sector in Essex County.

“Today’s announcement will help speed up local developments and secure a bright future for the agri-food industry in my community,” said MacDonald.