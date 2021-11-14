First snowfall of the season

Windsor, Ont. -

Karen Smith was out for a midday walk in Forest Glade Sunday and reflected on the date, her daughter and son-in-law’s wedding anniversary, "I remember the day well twelve years ago because it was 74 degrees."

It was about forty degrees cooler today but that didn’t bother Smith, "I love walking in the cold."

With no substantial accumulation and warmer temperatures expected this week the snowfall was a small reminder of that special holiday that is forty sleeps away.

Business owner Brian Datoc had his snow shovel out but was cleaning away a buildup of leaves along the curb on Pelissier at University Ave, "You gotta clean it up before the snow comes or else the snow blowers or everything else becomes a little harder if it’s not cleared up," said Datoc.

The City Of Windsor was aware a developing weather pattern could produce snow and deployed salt trucks early Sunday morning, "So we got everything ready and fully prepared and this morning on schedule we rolled at 8:30," said Phong Nguy, manager of maintenance.

There were up to five salt trucks on the road throughout the day with the main concern centering around temperature drop heading into the evening hours which could lead to black ice buildup.

Nguy says most important is salt coverage on bridges and overpasses, "There’s a lot more wind over the bridges so that’s potentially where the black ice conditions fall. It’s a lot colder in those conditions," said Nguy.

There was a major traffic delay on the E.C. Row Expressway early Sunday afternoon as emergency services responded to a vehicle collision. Nguy reminds residents to be careful of slick road conditions with the swing in temperatures and change in season, "When you have weather like this be prepared to stop. Be prepared to have a little slow down. Be prepared to break."