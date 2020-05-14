WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports six more people have tested positive for COVID-19, but there are no additional deaths.

As of Thursday morning, there are 751 cases in Windsor-Essex, but 387 people have recovered.

The health unit says a total of 62 people have died in Windsor-Essex related to the virus.

There are 17 long-term care facilities in the region experiencing outbreaks.

To help prevent community spread, Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says he is recommending residents wear a cloth mask when out in public and can’t insure a physical distance of two metres.

“A cloth mask is an additional layer of protection and does not replace other health measures,” says Ahmed.

Health officials say wearing cloth masks reduce the likelihood of you spreading the virus, but does not protect you from other people’s germs.

He says when you are finished using it, place the mask directly into a washing machine.

Overall, the health unit says 12,927 people have been tested in Windsor-Essex, with 1,704 results pending.

Ahmed says the timeline for getting tests back is four to seven days.

“Which is a concern for us, because we want those results back sooner rather than later,” says Ahmed

In Chatham-Kent, there were 108 positive COVID-19 cases reported as of Thursday morning.

