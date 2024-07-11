WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Fire under control on Giles Boulevard West

    Fire crews at a building in the 200 block of Giles Blvd West in Windsor, Ont. on July 11, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) Fire crews at a building in the 200 block of Giles Blvd West in Windsor, Ont. on July 11, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Emergency services are on scene of a fire in the 200 block of Giles Boulevard West.

    Windsor Fire and Rescue Services made a post on X that said the blaze is under control.

    Emergency services on scene in the 200 block of Giles Boulevard West in Windsor, Ont. on July 11, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

    Crews are conducting ventilation in the main fire unit.

    The fire took place on the third floor at 274 Giles Boulevard West on Thursday morning. No injuries were reported.

    A fire investigator is on scene to determine the origin and cause of the blaze.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News