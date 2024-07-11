Fire under control on Giles Boulevard West

Emergency services are on scene of a fire in the 200 block of Giles Boulevard West.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services made a post on X that said the blaze is under control.

Emergency services on scene in the 200 block of Giles Boulevard West in Windsor, Ont. on July 11, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

Crews are conducting ventilation in the main fire unit.

The fire took place on the third floor at 274 Giles Boulevard West on Thursday morning. No injuries were reported.

A fire investigator is on scene to determine the origin and cause of the blaze.