

CTV Windsor





An excavator was called in to assist Chatham-Kent Fire Services following a vacant farm house fire in Blenheim.

Crews from four stations were dispatched to 9170 Old Street Line around 7:18 p.m. Thursday where they found the structure well involved, and worked to protect the surrounding swine barns containing livestock.

The owner provided the excavator when fire officials grew concerned over the stability of the structure.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is listed as undetermined, and a damage amount has not been released.