WINDSOR, ONT -- Windsor firefighters were kept busy Friday morning with a pair of fires in the City including one determined to have been set intentionally.

The first fire reported was at a home in the 1700 block of South Cameron.

As of 5:30 a.m. the fire was out.

Fire crews have since been released and a fire investigator has been called in to determine the cause and total damages.

No injuries were reported.

The second fire was in the 1700 block of Magnolia Avenue and caused $7,000 in damages.

Fire officials say an investigator has been called in as well and that the fire was intentionally set.

No injuries were reported in the Magnolia Avenue fire as well.