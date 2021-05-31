Advertisement
Fire crews battle early morning downtown blaze
Published Monday, May 31, 2021 6:33AM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor fire crews are on scene of an early morning fire on Windsor Avenue.
Shortly before 6:30 a.m. Windsor Fire tweeted that the fire was in the 700 block of Windsor Avenue.
The public is asked to stay clear of the scene.
A fire investigator is attending.
This is a developing story, more to come…