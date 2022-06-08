Fight at Tilbury park leads to charge for 18-year-old man

An 18-year-old Tilbury man has been charged after a fight at a local park.

Chatham-Kent police began an assault investigation at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police learned the man attended Memorial Park in Tilbury, where he allegedly initiated a physical altercation with another man.

Officers say the man punched the other man several times, causing bruising and swelling to his face.

The Tilbury man was arrested and charged with assault around 8:30 p.m. He was transported to police headquarters and later released with conditions and a future court date of June 28, 2022.