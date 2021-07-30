WINDSOR, ONT. -- OPP say a fifth dog has been located in Windsor after she was stolen from an address on Lions Club Road in Lakeshore on June 5.

In total, seven beagles were stolen overnight. Two remain missing.

The recently located dog had since given birth to seven puppies. They have all been returned to their owner.

Police are looking for assistance in locating the remaining stolen dogs in the shortest available time to prevent undue harm or stress to the animals.

