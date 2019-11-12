CHATHAM, Ont. -- Fifteen people have been arrested as part of an 18-month investigation into an apartment building in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent Police say they identified increased levels of criminal and drug-related activity at 190 Thames Street.

When new owners took over the building in September, they partnered with the Chatham-Kent Police Service.

Police Chief Gary Conn says significant progress has been made in less than 70 days since the change.

That progress includes the use of four search warrants and 15 people being arrested or charged.

Police say 13 drug-related charges were laid as well as 10 charges under the criminal code.

Officers also seized four prohibited weapons.

Conn says this partnership between police and the property owners has sent a clear message that this behaviour is unacceptable, and they are committed to removing drugs and ending criminal activity.

“The same is true throughout Chatham-Kent," says Conn. "The Chatham-Kent Police Service, in conjunction with property owners and community partners, are committed to removing drugs and targeting criminal activity wherever it is happening.”

The 18-month investigation involved the Police Drugs and Street Crimes Unit, the Community Mobilization Section, the Community Patrol Branch and Crime Stoppers.