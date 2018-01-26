

Profits at Fiat Chrysler nearly doubled in 2017 despite selling fewer vehicles.

FCA reports an annual net profit of $4.3-billion last year, compared to $1.8 billion the year before.

Officials say a more profitable model mix is behind the increase. The auto company also cut its industrial debt in half.

More than 70 per cent of 2017 profits were generated in North America, where CEO Sergio Marchionne has shifted production away from cars, with more than two-thirds of all production now in trucks and utility vehicles.

The carmaker delivered 4.7 million vehicles globally in 2017, in line with the previous year.

U.S. sales fell 8 per cent to 2.1 million vehicles due to a decline in fleet sales to the lowest level since 2001.

FCA says it will increase profit sharing with its U.S. employees to $5,500 each. That is in addition to a $2,000 bonus already announced.

Marchionne is set to step aside as CEO next year, but not before laying down one more business plan on June 1.