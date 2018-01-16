

CTV Windsor





Fiat Chrysler has unveiled a new look to its popular Jeep Cherokee, but it's what's under the hood that may be more noteworthy for fans of the popular SUV.

The 2019 Jeep Cherokee, which Fiat Chrysler unveiled Tuesday at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, offers a 4-cylinder engine with more punch that promises solid fuel economy.

It's one of three engine choices in the new model. The Cherokee will be among the first vehicles to feature a two-liter inline four-cylinder turbocharged engine.

The 271-horsepower, 3.2-liter Pentastar V-6 and 180-horsepower, 2.4-liter Tigershark 4-cylinder are also available.

The company promises the new Cherokee "stays true to its heritage with a wide and commanding stance and an aggressive wheel-to-body proportion for a distinctive identity."

There are also new interior colour themes, a new headlight design, more storage space in the rear cargo area, new infotainment systems and different weight-saving features such as an aluminum hood and a composite liftgate that you can open with a kicking motion under the bumper.

Pricing and fuel mileage numbers have not yet been released. The new Cherokee should be available in dealerships in the first quarter of this year.