

CTV Windsor





The annual “Sunshine List” is out, showing public wage earners who made an annual salary of at least $100,000 in 2018.

The CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital topped the list for Windsor. David Musyj made nearly $436,000 last year.

At Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare, 52 staff made the list. The highest at HDGH is president and CEO Janice Kaffer at over $314,229 and VP Bill Marra is at $176,657.

For the Chatham Kent Health Alliance, 92 staff made the list. The highest is president and CEO Lori Marshall at over $285,000.

Outgoing UWindsor president Alan Wilderman was paid $366,000, while college president Patti Francis made more than $300,000.

There are four City of Windsor employees who made more than $200,000 - including police Chief Al Frederick and CAO Onorio Colucci, who both made nearly $280,000.

Both Carolyn Brown, who oversees the airport, transit and the Windsor half of the tunnel, along with Windsor's license commissioner and city clerk Valerie Critchley made more than $200,000.

Enwin president and CEO Helga Reidel made nearly $280,000.

More than 450 employees at the Greater Essex County District School Board are on the list. The school director of the public board Erin Kelly received about $260,000, while her counterpart at the catholic board Terry Lyons made close to $240,000.

About 257 staff members made the list at the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board.