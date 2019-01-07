

The Canadian Press





Provincial police say the number of drivers charged during their Festive RIDE campaign was down eight per cent over the previous year.

The OPP says officers charged 539 motorists with alcohol and drug-impaired driving between Nov. 23 and Jan. 2 down from the 587 in the 2017-18 holiday period.

An additional 384 drivers were issued Warn Range Suspensions out of a record total of more than 10,000 RIDE stop throughout the province, up slightly from a year earlier.

Police are reminding drivers that under new legislation, they can now demand a roadside breath sample from any lawfully stopped driver and that impaired drivers also face higher mandatory minimum fines and some higher maximum penalties.