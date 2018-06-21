

CTV Windsor





Windsor police seized powdered fentanyl and a pellet handgun after a firearm-related investigation.

On Wednesday, officers obtained judicial authorization to search a residence in the 900 block of St. Luke Road.

At about 10 a.m., members of the drug and gun unit executed the warrant with the assistance of the Emergency Services Unit.

Two suspects were located inside and placed under arrest without incident.

Dwayne Lewis, 48, from Windsor, is charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking and three breach charges related to the drugs and firearms.

David Sirls, 42, from Windsor, is charged with six firearm-related prohibitions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.