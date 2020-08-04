WINDSOR, ONT. -- Three people have been arrested after police seized suspected fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine in Leamington.

The OPP Essex County Community Street Crime Unit, Emergency Response Team and Canine Unit executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Erie Street South on July 30.

As a result, the suspected drugs, digital scales, drug paraphernalia and Canadian currency were seized.

A 32-year-old of Kingsville man and a 25-year-old Leamington resident are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Leamington on Oct. 15, charged with possession of a Schedule 1 Substance.

A 57-year-old Leamington man remains in custody pending a bail hearing, to be charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

