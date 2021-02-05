WINDSOR -- Windsor Assembly Plant is shutting down for three weeks due to a parts shortage.

According to a post by Unifor Local 444 on social media, production will come to a halt on Monday due to a shortage of semiconductors.

Windsor Assembly plant will be down for 3 weeks starting Monday (February 8th ) due to the semiconductor shortage (the technology used to make microchips)



Please take direction from your supervisor. pic.twitter.com/pUYznAw0hZ — Local 444 Unifor (@LOCAL444UNIFOR) February 4, 2021

It’s technology that's used to make microchips, which are a major component in modern vehicles, phones and thousands of electronic devices.

Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy tells AM800 News it's a global shortage, so Windsor Assembly Plant will be fighting for parts with some major manufacturers.

He calls the shutdown a "tough blow" to workers at the plant and hopes to have more information after he speaks to Stellantis on Friday.