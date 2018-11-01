

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP say they are looking for witnesses after an early morning crash where one vehicle left the scene.

The incident took place on Highway 3 just south of the EC Row Expressway at approximately 7:15 a.m. Thursday morning.

The crash involved two vehicles, a black Cadillac SUV and possibly a gold Toyota Camry or similar.

Police say the suspect vehicle failed to stop at the scene of the crash and drove over the median and continued southbound on Highway 3.

There should be front end damage on the suspect vehicle.

If you witnessed the crash or have information involving the crash, you are asked to contact Provincial Const. James Markham at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.