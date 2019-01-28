

CTV Windsor





The City of Windsor is looking for residents’ input on the Housing and Homelessness Plan.

For the past five years, Windsor-Essex has been implementing approaches and policies that will help establish a housing system that gives everyone the opportunity to have a quality, safe, affordable and accessible home.

Through the current housing and homelessness plan, officials say Windsor-Essex has improved access to emergency housing and housing support services; increased housing options to meet the needs of vulnerable individuals and families; and, through partnerships with community groups and organizations, assisted people in obtaining the supports needed to obtain and maintain housing.

City officials say there is still work to do.

This spring, an updated plan, The Windsor Essex Housing and Homelessness Master Plan will be developed.

An integral part of this process is reviewing the work completed so far.

The city is asking for the community’s help to identify current housing and homelessness needs within Windsor-Essex and ideas to address those needs in the region.

The Windsor-Essex Housing and Homelessness Survey will be open until Feb. 10, 2019 and should take less than 10 minutes to complete.