Windsor and Essex County residents will be asked to give their thoughts on food.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, along with the Windsor-Essex Food Policy Council and supported by the Windsor-Essex Community Foundation are organizing a series of meetings to discuss the local food system.

From beginning to end, a system consists of everything starting from raising or growing food to managing food waste.

The first meeting is planned at the Amherstburg Branch Library from 10 a.m. Thursday morning until noon.

Residents can also take part in an online survey.