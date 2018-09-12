

Prince Andrew Public School in LaSalle is moving, and now the school board has announced exactly where the new school will be built.

The Greater Essex County District School Board says it has finaliazed the purchase of a 6.26 acre property in LaSalle just a little more the two kilometres from the current school.

The property is on the east side of Judy Recker Crescent and will be accessed from a new street to be constructed off Laurier Parkway.

The Ontario Ministry of Education approved $9.18 million in funding to replace Prince Andrew Public School. The new school will be built to accommodate 423 students.