Federal offender arrested in London, taken back to Windsor

A federal offender known to frequent southwestern Ontario has been arrested.

Windsor police were looking for Nicholas McCullough in relation to a home invasion in the city in March.

The 30-year-old suspect was taken into custody in London and transported back to Windsor where he faces multiple charges including two counts of robbery with an offensive weapon and two counts of assault with a weapon.

On April 11, police said McCullough was also wanted in connection to a jewelry heist.