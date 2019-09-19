Federal NDP leader hosting town hall in Windsor
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh visits Laval International in Oldcastle on Sunday, July 22, 2018. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)
Published Thursday, September 19, 2019
Last Updated Thursday, September 19, 2019 10:47AM EDT
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is making a stop in Windsor tomorrow.
Singh will host a town hall meeting at the Fogolar Furlan at 5 p.m.
Windsor-Essex candidates Brian Masse, Cheryl Hardcastle and Tracey Ramsey will also be at the event.
He is the second federal leader to visit Windsor since the election was called on Sept. 11. Liberal leader Justin Trudeau held a rally in Windsor on Monday.
The federal election is on Oct. 21.