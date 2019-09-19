Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is making a stop in Windsor tomorrow.

Singh will host a town hall meeting at the Fogolar Furlan at 5 p.m.

Windsor-Essex candidates Brian Masse, Cheryl Hardcastle and Tracey Ramsey will also be at the event.

He is the second federal leader to visit Windsor since the election was called on Sept. 11. Liberal leader Justin Trudeau held a rally in Windsor on Monday.

The federal election is on Oct. 21.