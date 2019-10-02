WINDSOR -- Job action is not expected to impact polling locations or times for the upcoming federal election.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents 55,000 education workers, has given five day's notice to begin a strike in schools.

Elections Canada officials say they're aware of a potential strike at provincial schools and they're monitoring the situation.

Some schools are used as polling stations.

The Greater Essex County District School Board has paused community use of schools due to the job action.

Elections Canada officials say there's contingency plans in place for poll workers who might need to access materials, such as desks and chairs, if school staff won't be able to help.

The federal election is Oct. 21.