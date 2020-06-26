WINDSOR, ONT. -- A truckload of about $12,000 worth of food donated by FCA Canada Friday humbled organizers hoping to pull off a miracle.

“It’s just a morale boost for everyone,” said Adam Lally one of the organizers behind the June 27th Miracle food drive in Windsor.

“It is important that we take care of our communities not just help the inter-plant problems,” said Windsor Assembly Plant manager Jon Desjardins.

Officials at local food banks say the June 27th Miracle food drive is taking place at just the right time, as donations usually dip heavily during the summer months.

“We knew that people would step up and they have,” Lally said.

Organizers are asking residents to leave non-perishable food items on the front porch or driveway before noon Saturday. The donations will then be distributed to various food banks and organizations in the region.

“For apartment buildings, we’re asking that they contact their building manager and make sure it’s okay with them, and if they can leave their donation in the lobby or vestibule area we’ve got teams going around to apartments,” he said.

Heron Terrace has put out a challenge to other long term care facilities in the region to get involved and see who could collect the most, 12 long term care facilities joined in.

“Throughout our COVID outbreak we had been shown an abundance of support from our community here in Windsor-Essex and we wanted to pay it forward to support those in our community,” said Monica Coelho a social worker at Heron Terrace. “So we decided to take the lead and challenge other homes in Windsor-Essex.

The Rafih Auto Group banded together to offer their facilities as drop off points.

“You can drop it off at any of our locations right up until 12 o'clock tomorrow,” Chris Ledingham the general manager, performance Ford said. “We’re gonna make a big donation tomorrow, looking forward to helping out.”