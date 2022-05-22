Fatal vehicle collision claims the life of 18-year-old: Chatham-Kent police
One woman has died following a single vehicle collision near Chatham, Ont. on Saturday morning.
The Chatham-Kent Police Service said that at 8:00 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on Paincourt Line near Bear Line Road, west of Chatham.
An investigation revealed that an 18-year-old woman from Dover Township was travelling eastbound on Paincourt Line when her car struck a tree.
Police say the woman was transported to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with serious injuries. She was then transported to Windsor Regional Hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Out of respect for the family, police say the name of the woman is not being released at this time.
The incident continues to be investigated by the Traffic Management Unit.
