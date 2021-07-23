CHATHAM, ONT. -- A 60-year-old Chatham-Kent man was pronounced dead in hospital after an industrial accident.

Chatham-Kent Police say officers were called to Indian Creek Road West around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators determine the man fell from a television antenna and sustained life-threatening injuries on scene.

He was transported by ambulance to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance where he was pronounced deceased.

The Ministry of Labour was contacted and has taken over the investigation.