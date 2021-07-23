Advertisement
Fatal industrial accident in Chatham, Ministry of Labour investigating
CTV Windsor Published Friday, July 23, 2021 9:17AM EDT
CHATHAM, ONT. -- A 60-year-old Chatham-Kent man was pronounced dead in hospital after an industrial accident.
Chatham-Kent Police say officers were called to Indian Creek Road West around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Investigators determine the man fell from a television antenna and sustained life-threatening injuries on scene.
He was transported by ambulance to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance where he was pronounced deceased.
The Ministry of Labour was contacted and has taken over the investigation.