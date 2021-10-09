Fatal crash in Thamesville, Ont.

Exeter, Ont. -

Police are investigating a fatal cash that happened in Chatham-Kent on Friday.

According to police, a van and a tractor trailer were involved in a head-on collision near in Thamesville near Wabash Line.

One of the drivers was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police also say no names will be released at this time.

The Chatham-Kent police traffic unit has taken over the investigation.